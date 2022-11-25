Mohawk Elementary School students got a charge out of a FirstEnergy Corp. presentation via Zoom.
FirstEnergy explained the different types of energy and how to conserve each one in your home so you live more efficiently.
The students also learned about the renewable and nonrenewable resources in our area, and how important it is to conserve them.
Each student was given a box that contained LED light bulbs, foam outlet insulators, LED nightlights and a furnace filter alert. The students were challenged to explain energy conservation to their families and use the items to help conserve energy in their homes.
