Many Mohawk High School staff members were dressing up prior to Halloween on Friday — as a Mohawk football player.
Actually, it was the football team’s outreach.
The school observed “My Jersey Day,” launching what school officials hope will be a new tradition. Senior football players traveled around the Mohawk campus, passing out their jerseys to a staff member that made an impact on their life.
The students were also encouraged to provide a brief explanation as to why they selected that individual and tell them while they were handing over their jersey.
In support of these senior players’ last home game, staff members were asked to wear or display the jersey Friday during the school day.
Mohawk, which has already qualified for postseason play, will take a 3-3 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference record (and a 4-5 overall mark) into its 7 p.m. regular season finale against winless Ellwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.