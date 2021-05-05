Mohawk High senior Katie Farrington was selected as the first chair principal clarinetist of the 2021 All-State Wind Ensemble, for which she attended a virtual conference.
This festival included students from throughout Pennsylvania.
The recognition was just one of multiple honors received recently by the daughter of Duane and Jennifer Farrington.
She also was selected for the 2021 National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Concert Band, which was composed of students from up and down the nation's East Coast.
Katie is the principal clarinetist of the Youngstown State University Youth Orchestra, where she won the senior concerto competition, entitling her to play a solo concerto accompanied by the orchestra at their final performance.
Katie has played clarinet for nine years under the direction of Mohawk band director Jason Zeh. She also has taken private clarinet lessons for four years under Becky Yoho.
Throughout her high school career, she has been selected for the following Pennsylvania Music Educators Association festivals: four honors bands, three district bands, three region bands and three All-State ensembles.
Her Mohawk musical activities include playing clarinet marching band (in which she has been a section leader for two years) and concert band, and playing piano in the jazz band. She has also played clarinet for the pit orchestra for Mohawk’s musical productions since ninth grade.
Outside of music, she is in National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Peer Leaders, and is an anchor on Mohawk’s morning announcements, the Warrior Report.
After graduating from Mohawk, she plans to attend Youngstown State University for music education while continuing to study clarinet.
