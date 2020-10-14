Editor's note: Wilmington's queen photo was not received by press time Tuesday and will be included in Thursday's newspaper.
Three schools crowned royalty over the weekend, while Union will do the same on Friday to wrap up the homecoming season.
MOHAWK
Nadia Lape was named named queen during a pregame ceremony on Friday while John Ostapowicz was crowned king.
Lape is the daughter of Kirk and Jennifer Lape. Nadia is a member of the National Honor Society, peer leaders, Spanish Club, Student Technology Assistant Team and is a member of the varsity cross country, basketball and the track and field teams. Her future plans include attending college and majoring in physical therapy. Nadia’s partner is Nicolas Papotto.
Ostapowicz is the son of John and Maria Ostapowicz. He is currently involved in the marching band, jazz band and concert band. He is also involved with the school musicals. Ostapowicz is the founder and guitar player of the band The Steel City Burners, and he is a lector and altar server for Holy Spirit Parish. He has previously been involved in the Spanish Club for two years and TSA for one year. He plans to attend Michigan State University to pursue a career in music education.
NEW CASTLE
Alexis Bethle and Luke Bongivengo were named royalty during a ceremony Friday night at Taggart Stadium.
Bethle is the daughter of Tammy and Frank Bethle. She is a member of National Honor Society and has been a flagline member for three years. After graduation, she plans on going to school in the engineering field. Her escort for the evening was Domenick Bongivengo, son of Christine Verone and John Bongivengo.
Bongivengo is the son of Christine Verone and John Bongivengo. He is an honors student, five-year member of the New Castle cross country team and first-year member of the Candy Canes Dance Line. Luke is also a member of National Honor Society and student council. After graduation, Luke plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in chemistry. He escorted Zoey Ondako, daughter of Bess and Larry Ondako
UNION
Union Area High School’s homecoming activities begin with a parade from the school to the stadium starting at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 16.
The king will be crowned during pregame. The queen will be crowned at halftime. The crownings and the game will be live streamed.
This year’s queen candidates are
•Halaena Blakley, daughter of Marissa and Sam Blakley.
•Hannah Bowen, daughter of Lori and Jeff Bowen.
•Riley Crews, daughter of Amy Crews and the late John “Lumpy” Crews.
•Marleah D’Augostine, daughter of Kelly and Brandon D’Augostine.
•Haley Degitz, daughter of Tammy Murphy and Bill Degitz.
•Skylar Fisher, daughter of Kiley and Doug Fisher
•Gianna Trott, daughter of April Lemmon, Corey Trott and Kylie Orelli, and the late Jason Lemmon.
King candidates include:
•Joe Annarelli, son of Cara Firmi and Joe Annarelli
•Anthony Apodaca, son of Marcy and Donnie Freeman and Michelle and Terrence Apodaca
•Aaron Gunn, son of Tenacia and Joe Gunn
•Ron Holmes, son of Roy Lee Lowe
•Anthony Nealy, son of Leeann Nealy
•Anthony Paveko Jr., son of Valerie Pavelko and the late Anthony Pavelko Sr., and stepson of Jeffrey Peoples.
•Jacob Vitale, son of Christina and Donnie Vitale.
Participating in the event will be the 2019 queen Nina Casalandra, daughter of Tammy and Todd Casalandra; 2019 king Vinny Fuleno, son of Carletta and Vince Fuleno; and crown bearers Lianna Carter, daughter of Tabitha and Darius Carter, and Enzo Biondi, son of Lindsay and Arin Biondi.
