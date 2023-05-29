Mohawk Area High School’s commencement will take place at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.
Baccalaureate ceremonies took place at 6 p.m. May 21 in the auditorium.
This year’s valedictorian is Ian Sun, son of Angelo and Erin Sun. Salutatorian is Mia Conti, daughter of Marc and Laura Conti.
The members of the Mohawk Class of 2023 are: Sierra Adams, Noah Anfetouak, Jenna Argiro, Delaney Banks, Devin Barger, Jenna Barth, Brayden Becker, Benjamin Bischoff, Carolyn Boak, Abigail Boehning, Isabella Breuer, Elizabeth Brown, Frederick Christy, Madisyn Cole, Chase Conti, Mia Conti, Deitrich Cribbs, Lucas Davis, Ashley Dean, Angel Dickton, Rachael Dinger, Samuel Domenick, Michael Domenick, Analise Donofrio, Justin Dudzenski, Brianna Edwards, Anthony Ferrucci,
Morgan Fry, Alexandra Gabriel, Shelby Gebhardt, Jacob Glavan, Tyler Glavan, Noah Grimes, Kaidin Grinnen, James Guerrieri, Ethan Hare, Teasha Hazeltine, Christopher Heath, Kaylie Heckathorne, Haylie Henry, Karli Householder, Deleah Hovanec, Hailey Hudak, Maxwell Hyatt-Baney, Whiloh Jacobs, Ryah Jenkins, Alexa Kadilak, Connor Kamerer, Paul Kercher, Hayley Koty, Luke Kuhn, Avery Latta, Lillian Lewis, Audrey Magno, Chloe Marich, Robert Marshall, Ethan Matula, Adam McAnlis, Hunter MiBuck,
Trenton Miller, Aidan Miller-Lysiak, Tristan Mort, Cameron Myers, James Nolfi, Ava Nulph, Sydnee Pape, Camrynn Peoples, Benjamin Podnar, Tay Prowell, Natalie Quear, Angel Reed, Lily Rich, Darlyn Roberts, Coleton Root, Zavier Rubante, Cadence Sample, Makena Sankovich, Joshua Schmidt, Andrew Scurlock, William Shiderly, Jorja Shofner, Angelina Smiley, Ariana Smiley, Maggie Soles, Emily Sperdute, Bridget Stanyard, Hunter Stelter, Katelyn Stivers, Deven Sudziak, Ian Sun, Paige Uiselt, Dominique Walko, Jacob Werner and Kaden Young.
