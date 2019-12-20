Mohawk elementary students get hands-on lesson from Google

With more than 800 million people participating in 180 countries around the globe, Hour of Code™ is one of the largest learning events in history.
Students at Mohawk elementary received a visit from software engineers from Pittsburgh Google. Googlers, as they are known, came to Ms. Stoner’s 4th through 6th-grade technology classes. They helped the students create their own superheroes through code.
Fifth-grader Brandon Black said, “I loved being able to get help programming in Scratch and when I got stuck I got help from a real Computer Scientist.”
Not only did the students get to learn more about coding they learned what it is like to work for Google and the world of computer science.
Fourth-grader Braedan Kerr said, “I thought that it was really cool to learn that the people at Google don’t sit there and type the answers to your questions when you google something. It was neat to learn that the answers are programmed by Computer Scientists to appear on the screen automatically when you search for something.”
Sixth-grader Scott McConnell stated,” I thought that it was neat that if you work for Google you get to take breaks whenever you want because you don’t think right if you are bored, unfocused, or tired.”
Mohawk students use coding in their technology classes all the time. The added experience from Google brought some real-world experience to what they are already learning.
Technology teacher, Ms. Stoner felt it was a great experience adding, “the kids learn how important programming is in the world today and how much computer science plays a role in our everyday lives even if it is not something that you can see right in front of you. For example, how many of us Google things throughout our day. It is challenging to think about everything that happens when you click on the search button. What is the sequence of events that occur to make the results pop up instantaneously?”
