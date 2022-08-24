The Mohawk Coffee House, 206 E. Poland Ave. in Bessemer, will have a Harvest Fest beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
The event is to kick off the community garden project, MoCo Grows!, the winning name selected in a naming contest.
The festival includes free food and games for the entire family along with a silent auction to help raise funds for the garden build.
A local Eagle Scout is using this as his project and will build raised beds this fall to be ready for planting in the spring.
According to Judi Spears, manger of the non-profit coffee house, the goal of the overall project is to engage the community in a positive way and to teach gardening skills as well as provide a safe place to produce food for the community’s tables.
