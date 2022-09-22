The Mahoning County Model Aircraft Club will sponsor a Radio Controlled Aircraft Fun Fly, Exhibition and Swap Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will take place at Shaker Woods Field, 44337 County Line Rd, Columbiana, Ohio.
It is open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and a 50/50 drawing will be held.
No drones permitted at Shaker Woods. New members welcome to join the club.
Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.