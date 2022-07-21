The Vision to Learn mobile eye care clinic returns to New Castle Aug. 9 offering free eye exams for children ages 5 to 18.
Appointments with eye care professionals will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the van located at the Croton worship site of Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Children needing glasses will receive them free of charge.
Space is limited and children must be registered in advance. To make an appointment, call Sally Vernon at (724) 730-6688.
A national nonprofit founded in 2012 in Los Angeles and operating in western Pennsylvania since 2018, Vision to Learn has provided free eye exams and glasses to more than 250,000 youngsters. This summer’s visit marked the fourth annual stop at the Croton church.
Exams take about 15 minutes with no drops or dilation used. Special testing screens are available for those who don’t know the alphabet, are non-verbal or don’t speak English.
For those who need glasses, their new pair will be ready in a few weeks, delivered to the Croton site or mailed to the child’s home. Any Vision to Learn eyewear lost or broken within one year is replaced free of charge.
If a child’s condition is too complex to be treated with glasses, a referral is made, usually to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
More information is available at visiontolearn.org.
