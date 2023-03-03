The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, a division of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, brought agriculture education to Portersville Christian School recently.
The bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab creates an opportunity for students to learn about agriculture (Pennsylvania’s number one industry) in a fun and hands-on way.
“With fewer children having a tie to farming, we created the Ag Lab program to help teachers educate more students about the importance of agriculture,” said Farm Bureau president Rick Ebert.
Once the Ag Lab was stationed at the school for its three-day visit, students entered the lab to perform science experiments that taught lessons focused on farm, food, fiber and the environment. Ag Lab visits are coordinated with the preparation of teachers and their classes for the science experiments. A certified teacher travels with the lab to lead each class in the science experiments. The lab is equipped with all the materials and supplies needed for the experiments.
Examples of the experiments that are taught in the lab include: germinating seeds under different conditions, creating crayons from soybeans and testing the water capacity of different soils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.