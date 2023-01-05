The New Wilmington Presbyterian Church Preschool will kick off its four-part “Parenting on the Daily” series at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 with award-winning author and speaker, Ryan Ryszewski.
The series is open to caregivers, parents, loved ones and those interested in learning skills for creating a nurturing environment for children.
The discussion will pertain to Rydzewski’s most recent book, “When you Wonder, You’re Learning: Mister Rogers’ Enduring Life Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, Caring Kids.”
A native of Erie, Rydzewski is a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh. He was an elementary school teacher before earning a master of fine arts degree in nonfiction writing from Chatham University. As a science and education reporter, his magazine stories focus on a variety of topics, from schools to space travel. Rydzewski resides in Pittsburgh with his wife and son.
Westminster College School of Education students will provide free childcare during the one-hour seminar. The event is free and open to the public.
Register for the upcoming seminar by contacting Nicole Hunter at nicoleannehunter@gmail.com.
Other series speakers include:
•6:30 p.m. March 1, Dr. Leah Hunter, “Books, Brains and Behavior: Strategies for Understanding and Supporting Your Child”
•6:30 p.m. April 5, Katanya Cathcart, “Preparing Your Environment: How Space Can Invite, Engage and Bring Joy”
•6:30 p.m. May 3, Brad Walters, “Building a Trellis for Emotional Growth”
The NWPC Preschool is a Christian faith-based early learning program located in and supported by the New Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Contact Mollie Fulkman, director, for further information about the program at nwpcpreschool@gmail.com.
