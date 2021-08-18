The City Rescue Mission and FOCUS West Central PA are offering a Food Manager Certification class for men at the Mission through the Recipe For Success Project.
Fellowship of Orthodox Christians United to Serve (FOCUS) West Central PA is part of a national movement of Christians working to meet community needs by engaging people to serve.
In the past, FOCUS volunteers have offered a handful of ministries including summer feeding for local children, community meals, a food pantry, and a clothing closet.
In March, the Mission and FOCUS launched the first eight-week course of the ‘Recipe For Success Project.’ Classes were led by the program’s cofounders, Carlo DiNardo and Albert Deep, along with instructors from the community.
The program includes ServSafe certification, as well as culinary training that covers basic knife skills, cooking techniques, recipe creation, and proper table service.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for the City Rescue Mission to team up with our local FOCUS organization and allow them to use our Sankey Center facility for their Recipe For Success Project,” said Jack H. Lynn, the executive director of the City Rescue Mission. “We’ve already had two men from the Mission graduate from the program and receive their ServSafe certification. We are excited to be able to offer this program to other guests so they can learn employable skills and find jobs in the food industry.”
Another eight-week course of the program will begin on Sept. 13. To learn more about the Recipe for Success Project, visit recipeforsuccessproject.org or call Albert Deep at (724) 657-4673.
Through donations, FOCUS is offering this program FREE to the residents of the City Rescue Mission and to anyone who is interested in a career in the food service industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.