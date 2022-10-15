The City Rescue Mission is preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this Thanksgiving through its Thanksgiving Basket Outreach.
Thanksgiving baskets help many families who otherwise would be unable to afford a traditional holiday meal. With the help of dedicated volunteers and donations of food from countless supporters, hundreds of food baskets, including a turkey, will be packaged and distributed to struggling families in the local community.
“Thanksgiving is a family holiday,” said Jack Lynn, the City Rescue Mission’s chief executive officer. “We want to share God’s love with the families we serve and show them there is hope. Often this starts with something as simple as a family meal. Without the help of countless volunteers and generous donations of food from schools, churches, business and individuals each year, we would be unable to bless hundreds of families with a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy in their home.”
For those in need of a Thanksgiving basket this year, sign-ups will take place online at cityrescuemission.org/thanksgiving-baskets beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 1.
Sign-ups will close once maximum applications are received or by Nov. 16.
For more information on receiving a basket or assisting with the Thanksgiving basket outreach, visit cityrescuemission.org/thanksgiving-baskets or call (724) 652-4321.
