Mission Conference returning to Westminster College

The New Wilmington Mission Conference will hold its 114th annual gathering from July 19-26 at Westminster College.
The theme verse for the week-long conference, which is open to people of all ages, is Hebrews 12:2: “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus.”
Participants will hear from many people of faith — including representatives from former Soviet countries, Asia, Africa and the Middle East — who have experienced the cost of discipleship, but kept their eyes fixed on Jesus.
The conference will open July 19 with afternoon registration. The daily schedule will include studying Scripture, hands-on experiences and activities and Christian fellowship. Lectures by spiritual leaders, which are free and open to the public, will be held daily.
Dr. Florence Muindi, founding president and CEO of Life in Abundance International and a thought leader in the ministry of community development, will speak at the morning meetings at 11 a.m. July 22-25 in Anderson Amphitheater. The Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson II, stated clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA), will be the July 21 morning speaker in the Anderson Amphitheater.
Additional speakers and faith leaders will be featured during the week’s evening meetings, which will begin at 7:45 p.m. each night in Anderson Amphitheater. Featured speakers include Shadi Fatehi, associate director at Pars Theological Centre; Gracia Burnham, missionary, founder and director of the Martin & Gracia Burnham Foundation; Semyon Lee, a missionary pastor; and a representative from Voice of the Martyrs.
This year, the missionary conference celebrates 59 years of sponsoring a Summer Service team, which sends young adults to serve and learn in various countries. Members of the Summer Service team will speak about their experience at 9:15 p.m. July 20, in Orr Auditorium and at 7:45 p.m. July 25, in Anderson Amphitheater. Six college students and their leader will serve in Ethiopia this year.
Members of the community are invited to participate in the morning and evening meetings at no charge. For more information regarding the speakers, the schedule, registration, fees, and more, visit www.NWMCmission.org.
Morning and evening meetings will also be available for live streaming and for viewing on the conference’s YouTube channel.
At 114 years old, the gathering is the longest-running mission conference in the United States.
