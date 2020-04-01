By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A church-owned barn tucked away off a back road in Hickory Township is fulfilling two vital international and local missions.
The Eastbrook Mission Barn has become a hub for construction of ramps for homes of local wheelchair-bound citizens, and a national collection and distribution center for thousands of disaster relief supply kits.
The former dairy barn, owned by Eastbrook Methodist Church since 2000, is stocked with thousands of five-gallon buckets with seal-tight lids on them. Each is filled with cleaning and disinfectant supplies, ready to be shipped at any time for disaster relief anywhere in the country.
The same barn is staffed by volunteers who each spring and summer build ramps at residences to give people more independence in leaving and entering their homes.
A bishop of the church conference in 2008 wanted to start a mission to build handicapped-accessible ramps. The Eastbrook barn’s wheelchair ramp project started in 2009, and the church and other volunteers have built 190 of them in 11 years, according to the barn’s director, Katie Peterson.
Typically, a 30-foot ramp with railings costs about $1,300, she said. The funding for the effort comes from the county commissioners, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the United Methodist Church Conference. A core team of five or six men and women volunteers build the ramps.
Every ramp recipient also receives a shawl knitted or crocheted by people in the community or the church’s ecumenical craft group, she said.
“We take them down when the homes no longer need them,” Patterson said of the ramps. “We make sure the wood is still safe, and they are re-used.”
Applicants for the ramp program are on a first-come, first-serve basis, she added, “but call now and don’t wait until summer.”
So far, the Mission Barn has applications for four ramps in Lawrence County.
Anyone who needs an access ramp is asked to call the barn at (724) 856-8241.
The church group has since helped to start 15 other ramp ministries in western Pennsylvania to provide the same type of service to other communities.
Because Richard Craig, one of its volunteers, has secured funding every year from the Lawrence County commissioners through the Homes fund, the work scope recently has been tailored to assist Lawrence County residents only, Peterson said, adding, “that’s where our money comes from.”
Both Craig and Peterson have already approached the board of commissioners this year, seeking its support to continue the mission. They are asking for $12,000 to $17,000 from the county’s HOMES fund in the register in recorders office. That money comes from fees for real estate transfers.
The disaster relief end of the mission provides a location where volunteers pack and check every bucket that goes out to areas plagued with hurricanes, flooding, earthquakes, tornadoes or other manmade or natural disasters.
The relief supply kits, filled with trash bags, clothespins, sponges, clotheslines, gloves, kitchen gloves, cleaning and sanitizing disinfectants, bug spray, laundry detergent and air freshener.
They were first assembled in Cranberry at the Methodist conference enter, and the United Methodist Committee on Relief — UMCOR — wanted to use the space at the barn, Peterson said.
“They made 80,000 hygiene kits for Haiti,” Peterson said, then they got money to put in floors and insulation and install a loading dock in the barn, “To make this a year-round ministry.”
The barn is now the collection point for all of the kits, she said, adding that 10,000 to 15,000 of them were sent to the UMCOR headquarters in Louisiana.
The packing and inspections are done by volunteers, “plus we partner with CARES of western Pennsylvania, LARK clients, Allegheny Valley and Lawrence County ARC to send people to do the work. Those clients work side by side with college students to inventory the buckets and make sue all of the items are correct, Peterson said.
The relief supply kits were being collected at the Methodist Conference Center in Cranberry Township for UMCOR — United Methodist Committee on Relief — and the church organization wanted to use the Eastbrook Mission Barn's space, Peterson explained. The center made 80,000 hygiene kits for Haiti, and got grants to install flooring and insulation in the barn to make it a year-round ministry with a loading dock.
“This is now the collection point for all of the kits,” she said. Trucks come and load up the kits and take them to where they are needed. Recently, 10,000 to 15,000 were taken to a headquarters in Louisiana.
The Eastbrook Mission Barn is one of six UMCOR Relief Supply Network depots across the United States, according to information from its website.
Teams of volunteers show up every week at the barn to verify kits, make the disaster relief kits from scratch, sew tiny nightgowns for infants or school bags for children in other areas. Sitting and sewing or checking kits are tasks performed by those with handicapping conditions.
