Mines & Meadows will host a scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at its 1307 Old Route 18 Wampum, facility.
Food vending will be on site for the event, which is an opportunity to enjoy a day winning prizes with friends and family.
“This is going to be a great day to come play in the cold,” owner Jarett Svihra said.”We pride ourselves in making every event bigger and better than the last. We gave away tens of thousands of dollars at last year’s ride events and 2020 will not disappoint.”
For more information, contact Mines & Meadows LLC. at (724) 535-6026, carol@minesandmeadows.com, or visit www.minesandmeadows.com.
