Mines and Meadows will host its Summer Throwdown event July 21-23.
On Friday July 21, there will be off-road riding from 9 a.m. to dusk and vehicle parts vendors and a bounce house open from noon to 5 p.m at the business, at 1307 Old Route 18 in Wampum.
On Saturday July 22, off-road riding will take place from 9 a.m. to dusk, the “Mud Bog” for riders will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., food vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the vehicle parts vendors and the bounce house will be open from noon to 5 p.m. A DJ will perform at 5 p.m., George & Paul from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Burnin Boxes from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and fireworks to follow.
On Sunday July 23, off-road riding will take place from 9 a.m. to dusk, food vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the vehicle parts vendors and bounce house will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Riding tickets and spectator passes can be purchased ahead of time at shoponline.minesandmeadows.com or at the event.
