Mines and Meadows ATV Riding Resort, 1307 Old Route 18 in Wampum, is planning two events in August.
The first is its annual poker run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mines and Meadows’ founder Robert J. Svihra.
The first watermelon crawl will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Similar to the egg and pumpkin hunts, the goal will be to locate watermelons along the trails for prizes.
There will be a Labor Day Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2-5, featuring food vendors Sept. 3-5 and a DJ and bonfire Sept. 3-4.
Finally, the New Beaver Volunteer Fire Department will host its first poker run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
All proceeds will go toward the fire department and other local first responders.
Tickets for all of the events can be ordered in advance at minesandmeadows.com or at the event.
