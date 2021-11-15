The Midtown Men will help Westminster College kick off the holiday season when they take to the Orr Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, as part of Celebrity Series’ 2021-2022 season.
Reuniting stars from the Broadway smash hit “Jersey Boys,” the Midtown Men will ring in the Christmas season with their “Holiday Hits” show. The evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as "Winter Wonderland," "Let It Snow," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," as well as their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s.
The popular vocal group will treat their audiences to the songs of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more. The Midtown Men will also perform their holiday single, "All Alone on Christmas," which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen's The E Street Band.
This show is not a performance of, and is not affiliated with, the show “Jersey Boys.”
Tickets are available now at www.westminster.edu/celebrity or by calling the box office at (724) 946-7354.
