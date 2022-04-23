Two-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton brings his “Symphony Series Tour” to Westminster College’s Orr Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Originally part of the 2019-2020 Celebrity Series season lineup but rescheduled due to COVID-19, the show will feature Bolton performing some of his classics such as “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “Said I Loved You... But I Lied” and many more.
Bolton has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance and six American Music Awards, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide.
The show is sponsored by Huntington, a Celebrity Series Star Sponsor for the 2019-2020 season.
This event is not part of the current Celebrity Series season, and tickets from the original April 29, 2020, date will be honored.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity or call the Celebrity Series box office at (724) 946-7354.
