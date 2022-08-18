On a cloudy but beautiful night, Metallica returned with a vengeance to Pittsburgh headlining a stadium tour show Sunday night at PNC Park in front of a near sellout crowd of almost 50,000.
What keeps Metallica going after all these years? Plain and simple — attitude. They came out swinging for the fences and hit a grand slam with song after song being pounded into your brain.
Lead singer James Hetfield can still sing as good as he did on “Kill ‘Em All” in 1983 and can still play with the best of them with monstrous rhythm riffs and harmonic solos. He has definitely aged like fine wine and when he sang old classics like “Seek and Destroy,” the opening “Whiplash” and “Master of Puppets,” it felt like the mid-80s all over again.
Lars Ulrich pounded his drums with such ferocity it’s amazing that he didn’t bust a snare or two and, at 59, he can outdo a jackhammer playing his fills. The 1988 song “One” is a prime example of this and included a video of soldiers marching to battle. “Blackened” and “Ride the Lightning” continue to have fans fist banging in the air, screaming every word.
Kirk Hammett sounded just like the records, playing each solo to perfection and in perfect tandem with Hetfield exchanging leads and harmonizing. Playing a ouija board covered guitar, he shredded through “Enter Sandman,” “Creeping Death” and the rarity “Dirty Window.”
Robert Trujillo, on bass with the band since 2003, was like a panther on the prowl with his trademark low hanging bass crawling around the stage looking for his prey. The first Metallica song I learned on bass was “For Whom the Bell Tolls” in 1987, for which original bassist Cliff Burton trademarked the famous intro. Trujillo did the song perfect justice adding his own talented flare, which would make any bassist smile. Sometimes at live shows the bass is lost in the mix, but not this night as it shook the ground at PNC Park.
Pyrotechnics was plentiful Sunday night. While Metallica played “Moth Into Flame,” flames shot 25 to 30 feet in the air from six strategic positions on the stage.
This show brought back a lot of memories for me, having seen Metallica on the “Ride the Lightning” tour in February 1985 in Cleveland at the old Variety Theatre. People were going crazy and head-banging all night and I went to school the next day with a sore neck wearing the sweaty, smokey tour shirt to proudly boast I was there.
Now, in 2022, after head banging all night, I find myself at 51 extremely sore with a bout of “Whiplash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.