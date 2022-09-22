The New Castle Music Club Chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Nov 27 at Holy Redeemer Church, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City.
The chorus traditionally performs the oratorio over Thanksgiving weekend, but has missed the last two years because of pandemic restrictions and precautions. This year’s presentation will be the 80th.
All are welcome to participate, regardless of age or religious persuasion. Student singers are especially invited. Singers may provide their own copy of the oratorio, or purchase a score at rehearsal.
Rehearsals began this week at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, and will continue there from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday through Nov. 14.
The final two rehearsals – 12:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 21 – will take place at Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City.
For more information, call (724) 652-3466 or email hcham@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.