After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, “The Messiah” will return this holiday season.
Presented by the New Castle Music Club Chorus, George Frideric Handel’s oratorio traditionally has been performed locally on Thanksgiving weekend. This year’s 80th performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Holy Reedemer Church, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City.
All are welcome to participate, regardless of age or religious persuasion. Student singers are especially invited. Singers may provide their own copy of the oratorio, or purchase a score at rehearsal.
Rehearsals will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., in New Castle. They begin Monday and will continue there from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday through Nov. 14.
The final two rehearsals – 12:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 21 – will take place at Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City.
The choruses scheduled to be performed are “And the Glory of the Lord,” “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God,” “Behold the Lamb of God,” “Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs,” “He Trusted in God that He Would Deliver Him,” “Lift Up Your Heads, O Ye Gates,” “The Lord Gave the Word,” “Hallelujah!,” “Worthy is the Lamb” and “Amen.”
Scheduled soloists are soprano Joanne McFarland, alto Karen Campman Emmett, tenor Seth Gruber and bass Zachary Luchetti.
Others involved include trumpeter Andy Erb, interpreter-in-sign Michael Boston, organist Kathy Miller, pianist Larry Baumgartner and flutist Jonathon Landell. Harry Cunningham is the director.
For more information, call (724) 652-3466 or email hcham@aol.com.
