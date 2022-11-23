The New Castle Music Club Chorus will present its annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City.
The performance will be under the direction of Harry Cunningham, who is in his 30th and final season as the New Castle Music Club Chorus director. He retired after 40 years as a music instructor and choral director in the Moniteau School District. A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Cunningham received a master of music education degree from Duquesne University in 1976.
Vocal soloists
•Joanne McFarland, soprano. She is making her 21st Messiah appearance. She has a diverse performing career, having performed in opera, oratorio, and other musical productions. Recently retired from Grove City College where she served as a vocal instructor in the music department, the New Wilmington resident still maintains a private voice studio.
•Karen Campman Emmett, alto. She has been singing and studying voice for the greater portion of her life, and an active soloist and recitalist in the tri-state area for many years. In 2008, Emmett retired from the West Middlesex Area School District as the junior/senior high school vocal music teacher and gifted student coordinator. She now enjoys a second but equally serious career as a busy retiree, volunteering for many organizations in and around the Shenango Valley as well as singing with her church and Shenango Valley Chorale.
•Seth Gruber, tenor. Gruber, hailing from Utah and originally from New Wilmington, was named a semifinalist in the Loren L. Zachary Vocal Competition in Los Angeles. He sang his first Bacchus in Ariadne auf Naxos, which was directed by the incomparable actor/tenor, Anthony Laciura. In addition to this operatic engagement, he was a participant in the Utah Vocal Arts Academy/Utah Lyric Opera Summer Festival’s program for dramatic voices. While there, Gruber won first place and Audience Choice in the festival’s Death by Aria competition. He was also presented with the Deborah Voigt Award by Voigt herself, an award that she bestows upon one festival participant annually.
•Anthony J. Massetto, bass. Massetto is a 25-year-old operatic baritone from Murrysville. He started out in musical theater during his early days in high school and college before eventually switching over to opera following his attendance of the Bologna International Opera Academy and Vocal Competition in the summer of 2018. He received an honorable mention in the competition at the age of 21 and had the opportunity to perform at the Champions’ Gala outside the Teatro Comunale di Bologna. Following his endeavors in Bologna, he returned to finish his undergraduate degree at Saint Vincent College before heading to Shenandoah University for graduate school.
Instrumental soloist
•Andrew S. Erb, trumpet. Erb is the director of bands and a professor of music at Thiel College. He also serves adjunctly as the studio trumpet teacher at Westminster College. Erb is an active guest conductor, adjudicator and clinician throughout the area Western Pennsylvania area and remains active within PMEA. Prior to his appointment at Thiel College, Erb directed bands and taught music in public schools in Allegheny and Mercer counties for 14 years. As an active performer, Erb played trumpet with acts such as Marie Osmond, Wayne Newton, Bobby Vinton, Lena Prima and Ben Vereen.
•Kathy Miller, organist. Miller received her bachelor of music degree in organ performance from Ohio State University. She earned her master of music degree from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music in organ performance. Miller is college organist at Westminster College, teaching organ, piano, accompanying class and sacred music courses. She is on the adjunct faculty of Youngstown State University working in the choral department. At Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, she serves as director of music/organist directing the adult choir, children’s bell choir, and adult bell choir. She also serves as organist/director at Congregation Rodef Sholom in Youngstown.
•Jonathon Landell, flute. Landell has studied flute performance privately with Boston Symphony players and as an undergraduate flute student at the New England Conservatory, graduating in 1968, and played professionally with various orchestras. During his study at NEC he worked for three years at the Powell Flute Company as an apprentice flute maker, and started building flutes under his own name in 1972. Since then, he has built over 165 flutes in precious metals for professional flutists worldwide, and he has also trained hundreds of students at his workshop for building and repairing fine flutes. Last year, he moved to Wampum to be closer to family members.
•Hunter Karenbauer, percussion. Karenbauer is a percussionist based out of Butler. Throughout his high school career, he acquired high chair placements in PMEA festivals at the district, region, and state levels in band, orchestra, and jazz. He is now in pursuit of a degree in music education at Slippery Rock University, where he studies percussion under Dr. David Glover and is a member of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra.
•Larry Baumgartner, pianist. Baumgartner started piano lessons at age seven, learning a new hymn every week. He began his musical career playing for Junior Church at Pentecostal Holiness Church of Sharon. He attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music as a voice major. Baumgartner successfully married his church organist/pianist career with a 30-year career as an over-the-road driver. He played piano at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon for 30 years, and also served as organist for five years. To continue to utilize his talents in a traditional worship service, he then moved to Sharon First United Methodist Church where he served as organist for five years.
He continues to substitute at various churches in the area, as well as Eagle River Presbyterian Church, Eagle River, Alaska in the summers.
Other key contributors
•Michael Boston, interpreter in sign. Boston has been a student of sign language, deaf culture and interpretation since age 13. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2009 with a bachelor of science degree in deaf education and certification in elementary education. Boston has taught under the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV as a teacher of the deaf and hard-of-hearing, providing hearing support services to local school districts in Butler and Lawrence counties. He works for the Ellwood City School District, is a graduate student and assistant at Waynesburg University in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program and is working toward a specialty certification in Addictions Counseling.
•Sarah DiFrischia, dance coordinator/instructor. DiFrischia has taught dance for 27 years. She opened Crossroads Dance Academy, between Slippery Rock and Grove City, in 2009 and for the last 14 years she has continued to love the beauty of dance, the dedication and determination it takes, and the excitement of the ever-changing art form. She studied dance and history at Palm Beach Atlantic University and Slippery Rock University. After graduating, DiFrischia continued to teach locally and hone her teaching and choreography skills and pursued and received dance teacher credentials and certifications through the Cecchetti Council of America and USA Gymnastics.
