Ninety Scouts took part in the March 5 Technology Merit Badge Academy on the campus of Butler County Community College.
The Moraine Trails Council expects more than 400 additional Scouts will participate throughout the year.
According to Scout executive Ray Tennent, the Moraine Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America founded the Technology Merit Badge Academy after the National Boy Scouts of America Council developed many new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) merit badges.
“We found that most troops did not have the merit badge counselors or resources to conduct the STEM merit badges, so we reached out to businesses and were able to recruit the counselors,” Tennent said.
Council staff wrote grants and secured robotic kits and computers needed to conduct the merit badge. The Almira Foundation helped the council replace many of their Lego EV3 robotics kits last fall. In total, the council has about $18,000 invested in the program over the last decade.
In addition to the robotics class, automotive maintenance, nuclear science, electricity, electronics, digital technology, plumbing and many others are offered through the spring merit badge academy and throughout the year, including some at Camp Bucoco in Slippery Rock Township.
