Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk going virtual

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people at home, the American Heart Association is taking its Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk virtual.
On Sept. 26, Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet, but are encouraged to walk where they are and participate on the Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk Facebook event page.
“We are deeply concerned about the public health crisis facing our country,” said Tracy Behnke, American Heart Association executive director. “Our organization’s top priority is the health and well-being of our community today and in the future. With that being said, our mission, to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, is more important now than ever. Millions of people are counting on us for science-based information, health resources, community programs and patient support. We are continuing our mission-critical work in these challenging times, and we know that people with cardiovascular diseases are more likely to be seriously impacted by the virus than others.”
More than 120 million Americans have one or more cardiovascular conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. The American Heart Association is working to fast-track scientific projects to investigate the specific cardiovascular implications of COVID-19 and continue our mission-critical work. By participating and donating to the Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk, you are supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association during this current public health crisis and beyond.
During the Sept. 26 event, everyone is encouraged to post pictures and videos to document their activity using #MercerLawrenceHeartWalk and #WalkWhereYouAre.
Here are a few activities to consider choosing from:
•Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
•Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
•Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
•Create an at -ome circuit workout.
The Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk is sponsored locally by Sharon Regional Medical Center.
To register, visit www.heart.org/MercerLawrenceWalk. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join and donate via e-mail or on social media. For more information contact Jenn Fortney at Jenn.Fortney@heart.org or (330) 495-3860.
