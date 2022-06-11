After 17 years, the Lawrence County YMCA Diamond Girls recently held their final graduation dinner.
The mentor-based program founded by Michele Perelman and Octavia Payne helped guide girls from fifth through 12th grades by stressing responsibility, accountability and self respect.
Key to the program’s success were its mentors, six of whom remained with the program for its entire 17 years. They were:
•Paulette Booker, who worked for 35 years as a clerk/typist and receptionist at the Lawrence County assistance office. She now works at Gunn’s Day Care.
•Bobbi Bailey, retired after 30 years as an insurance policy writer for Liberty Mutual
•Sharon Smith, retired after 31 years as a clerical supervisor 2 for the Department of Public Welfare
•Rebecca Reed, 35 years in medical billing and consulting
•Carletta Booker, administrative officer in the Division of Vital Records, 28 years
•Belinda Booker, patient care technician at the former St. Francis Hospital for 17 years, UPMC Jameson for 26 years
Other mentors who joined the program at various points after its formation are:
•Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator, PA CareerLink, Lawrence County, four years
•Barb Harper, educator four years, human relations 12 years
•Jennifer Nicholson, magisterial district judge, 15 years
•Anita McKeever, DON Services 4 1/2 years, retired from 30-year banking career
•Robin Session, retired from Division of Vital Records
•Brittany Hampe, traveling and making life decisions.
Five former mentors, including four original ones, are deceased.
•Nancy Flannery, educator, original mentor
•Audrey Foster, educator, original mentor
•Beverly Nixon Perkins, nurse technician and tax preparer, original mentor
•Dr. Michelle McCollum, SRU professor of special education and field adviser, original mentor
•Dorothy Brice, truck driver and office worker.
Also at last month’s graduation dinner, six Diamond Girls members each received a $5,000 scholarship from Leslie Sansone Walk 15. They are Amiliana Ford, Ka’Mari Moore, Montana Pastore, Payden Greathouse, Trinity Jamerson and Katelynn DeBoureland.
