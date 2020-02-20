Mark Batt of Greenville is a long-time basketball coach, so he is well aware that “you win some; you lose some.”
The same goes when it comes to fishing for steelhead trout.
“You can spend a lot of time and not have much to show for it,” Batt said. “We’ve had days when we got 12 apiece. But that is the exception to the rule. That’s why it’s called ‘fishing’ and not ‘catching’. Regardless it is still relaxing and a lot of fun.”
And Batt recommends it to anyone who wants to expand their fishing adventures.
While trout fishing is a big sport in Pennsylvania, the steelhead are somewhat the “elite” of fish for those who like to reel in the big boys. In fact, they are among the top five recreational fish species in North America according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
They are a fascinating species and steelhead is the name given to migratory rainbow trout. The are born in streams and swim to the ocean — or in Pennsylvania to Lake Erie — where they eat and come back much bigger into the tributaries to spawn.
This migration usually happens in early March and many fishermen wait and watch to see when it happens. Unlike there cousin salmon, they spawn multiple times and can live up to 11 years.
Unless they end up on some dinner platter of course.
“I do a lot of fishing,” said Batt. “We fish the streams in the fall and the spring. They are in and out all through fall and winter months and spring as precipitation dictates, spawning in fall and winter months.”
Steelhead will hook you
While Batt has been a long-time fisherman, he now prefers to go after steelhead. But he has one warning for those who chose to try it – it is addicting.
“Once you catch a steelhead, you would probably be hooked,” Batt said. “I started in the early ‘90s. They put up a great fight and we use light tackle, 4-pound test or 6-pound test. You have to delicately present whatever in terms of bait.
“I’m pretty much a steelhead fisherman when it comes to stream fishing, that’s kind of what we aim for. The average is 5- to 7-pounds, that seems to be the size. We probably caught a 10-pounder a few times.
“We practice catch and release. I never keep a steelhead, never harvested one. Being from Buffalo, I fished streams in New York and Ontario. I’ve fished New York streams and Ontario streams for brown trout and occasional king salmon. The steelheads run larger in Ontario streams.”
Batt pointed out that anglers have different approaches.
“A lot of guys like to fly fish for them,” he said. “I do not because I’ve never been very good at that. I bait flies on what is called a noodle rod. For bait I will fix egg sacks or single eggs, grubs, assorted artificial baits ... I don’t use fly rods too often.”
While he enjoys the fishing, he points out that it is “so much fun to do that with a good partner.”
His long-time friend and fishing companion is retired Greenville dentist Tom Bost. “He goes up all the time,” Batt said.
“My son Jordan is really into it.” Jordan, 26, lives in Greenville. “I have my good friend from Buffalo, Frank Adolf. He has caught some big ones.”
How to start
“If you are just starting out, a recommend going with someone who has experience prior to the initial time,” Batt said. “So much is weather-related and it depends what time of year you are going. After rains in fall and winter, if open without ice and streams coming down, there will be a new run of steelheads into creeks. You can do pretty well if you go with someone who is experienced. Do research on right equipment.”
Batt said that while some fishermen use nets to pull in the fish he tries to keep them in the water when catching and releasing as to put less stress on the fish.
Unlike with some fish, there is no set season to catch steelheads. Batt said that they will move into the streams probably more toward march, depending on patterns when the streams come up with good rains.
However the rest of the time, some people fish for them in lakes.
“In the lakes, they are real silver in color,” Batt said. “The longer they are in the streams they get darker and more colorful.”
