The 14th annual Memories car cruise will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in downtown New Castle.
The event is free to the public and will feature antique, classic and special interest vehicles, as well as live entertainment from local DJs, The Gem-Tones, Jimmie Ross and the Jaggerz and The Dorals.
There will be door prizes, event T-shirts, a 50/50 raffle, food, craft vendors and Chinese auction prizes. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted.
Registration starts at 10 a.m., with special dash plaques to be given to the first 200 cars.
For more information, contact Phil Sunseri at (724) 652-8217, Bob Stoner at (724) 714-9689 or Rich Carbone at (724) 730-6362.
