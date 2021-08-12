Memories Car Cruise to feature Elvis impersonator

Renowned Elvis Presley impersonator Ronnie Navarra will highlight the entertainment at the 12th annual Memories Car Cruise.
The free, downtown event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29, featuring antique, classic and special-interest vehicles. Joining Navarra in the entertainment lineup are The Dorals, the Mansfield Five and a disc jockey playing oldies.
Navara has performed hundreds of shows nationwide, as well as in Rome, Italy. In 2003, he performed on Capitol HIll for members of Congress.
Navarra has opened for such acts as the Drifters, the Platters, Dean Torrance and the Surf City All-Stars (formerly Jan & Dean), the Kingsmen and Sonny Geraci. In January 2003, he sang with The Jordanaires, Elvis Presley’s original backup group, in Las Vegas. A year later, he was a finalist in “The World’s Best Elvis Impersonator Contest,” also in Las Vegas, and in 2008, he placed in the top 10 in the nation at the Florida State Fair.
For those exhibiting cars in the event, free registration starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 29, and there will be dash plaques for the first 200 cars.
The day also will feature door prizes, event T-shirts, a 50/50 raffle, food and craft vendors and a basket auction.
Sponsors include Hovis Auto and Truck Supply, Reed Oil Co. and McClymonds Supply and Transit.
For more information, call Phil Sunseri at (724) 652-8217, Bob Stoner at (724) 714-9686 or Rich Carbone at (724) 730-6362.
