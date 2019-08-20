Memories Car Cruise set for Sunday

The Memories Car Cruise, featuring antique and vintage vehicles and the music of The Dorals and rock legends The Jaggerz will be held Sunday in downtown New Castle.
This free event will open at 10 a.m. on East Washington Street.
Phil Sunseri, who revived the car show with fellow car enthusiasts Bob Stoner and Rich Carbone, said he anticipates more than 500 cars to be displayed on city streets and several hundred more spectators to come to see the cars.
Sunseri anticipates that several food trucks will be on hand and so will automotive vendors. One, Sunseri said, will do pin striping during the show. The food vendors, he said, are expected to set up at Riverwalk Park. Proceeds from the event, which is free to car enthusiasts and the public, will be used to offset costs of the disc jockey.
“I invite all to bring their lawn chairs and be prepared to stay all day and have a good time,” he said. Festivities typically last until about 8 p.m., he said.
He noted that in good weather, many car enthusiasts will be in place as early as 8 a.m.
Sunseri added that North Street will remain open to traffic.
Music will also play a big part in the program which will kick off at 10 a.m. with the playing of the National Anthem. Disc jockeys will also be on hand to play music through the morning and early afternoon.
The Dorals, he said, will take the stage at 2 p.m., and play until 4:30 p.m. This will be followed by a Chinese Auction and drawing between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
The Jaggerz will play from 6 to 8 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will be held when the band takes a break, Sunseri said.
The Beaver Valley chart-toppers, whose members once included Donnie Iris, are best known for their million-seller “The Rapper,” in 1970. Written by Iris, it went on to No. 1 on the national Cash Box chart and No. 2 on Billboard. The Rapper earned the band an appearance on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.”
Today the rhythm and blues/pop rock band that played local venues in Beaver County including local clubs and venues throughout Beaver County, continues to feature original vocalist Jimmie Ross and guitarist Bennie Faiella.
