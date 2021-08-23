The 12th Memories car cruise takes place 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 in downtown New Castle.
The event is free to the public and features live entertainment, door prizes, food, a Chinese auction and craft vendors along with antique, classic and special interest vehicles.
Free registration begins at 10 a.m. with dash plaques for the first 200 cars. Entertainment includes: a tribute to our country, 10 a.m.; Elvis impersonator Ronnie Navarra, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Mansfield Five, 2 to 4:30 p.m.; Chinese auction drawing, 5-6 p.m.; The Dorals, 5:30 to 8 p.m.; and 50/50 drawing and drawing for gas card, 6:45 p.m.
For more information, contact Phil Sunseri at (724) 652-8217, Bob Stoner at (724) 714-9686 or Rich Carbone at (724) 730-6362.
