The following events and services will be held in Lawrence County for Memorial Day:
Thursday
•Flag presentation at 9:15 a.m. at Orr Auditorium at Westminster College.
Friday
•Service at 11 a.m. at Challenges, Options on Aging at 2706 Mercer Road, New Castle.
Saturday
•Flag raising, rifle and taps service at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery and Garden Chapel Mausoleum.
•127th New Bedford Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park near Hopewell Cemetery.
Sunday
•Service at 12:15 p.m. at Pulaski Honor Roll, corner of Grell Street and Route 208. Col. Grey D. Berrier will be the featured speaker. Following the ceremony, Pulaski Presbyterian Church will host a community picnic.
Monday
•Mahoningtown Veterans Memorial Council to host Mahoningtown Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Liberty Street station. The St. Marguerite Blue Coat Band will march from the St. Marguerite Society to the veterans memorial.
•Annual Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Legion Park, then a free cookout and picnic at Pittsburgh Circle Heritage Park.
The parade will move across the Veterans Memorial Bridge, pausing at the center for services dedicated to those who were lost at sea. The parade will then continue through 5th Street, turning right onto Crescent Avenue, right onto 8th Street, right onto Lawrence Avenue, left onto 5th Street at the traffic light and right onto Spring Avenue.
The parade will disperse at Legion Park. immediately following the parade, there will be a ceremony honoring veterans at Legion Park.
After that ceremony, there will be a free community cookout at Pittsburgh Circle Heritage Park. The park playground will be in use from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those wishing to join the parade can do so by calling (724) 758-5501.
•Lawrence County Veterans Council is hosting ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at the Lawrence County Government Center. The Eintracht Singing Society will perform and Jamie Snyder will speak. Following the ceremony, a lunch will be served at VFW Post 315 at 1820 E. Washington St. in New Castle.
Free flags and veterans markers are available weekdays at the Lawrence County Veteran Affairs Office, located on the first floor of the courthouse.
