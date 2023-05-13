Carter’s Cruise, a car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn, is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22 at the Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice Ave., Wampum.
The event honors the 2020 Ellwood City Lincoln High School graduate who was killed in a motorcycle accident in May 2021.
Proceeds will be donated to Lucy’s First Step, an organization helping cover the costs of funerals and counseling for families who have lost a child.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars. There will be music, food trucks, auctions and a 50/50 drawing.
