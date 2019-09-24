Medicare Special Needs Plans, also called SNPs are private insurance companies that the federal government pays to administer Medicare benefits.
SNPs are different from other types of Medicare Advantage Plans. They are designed to meet specific care needs, and you can only join a SNP if you fit into one of the special need categories listed below.
There are 3 types of Special Needs Plans available:
•Chronic-Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP): These types of plans serve beneficiaries with certain severe or disabling chronic conditions such as dementia, diabetes, chronic health failure or HIV/AIDS. Chronic-Condition Special Needs Plans may target either a single chronic condition or more than one condition.
•Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNP): These plans serve those who are living in an institution such as a nursing home, long-term care skilled nursing facility or assisted living facility.
•Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP): These plans serve people who have both Medicare and Medicaid benefits (also known as “dual eligible”).
What are the basic eligibility requirements for a Medicare Special Needs Plan?
•Must be enrolled in Original Medicare (Part A and Part B)
•Must live in the service area of the SNP.
•Must meet the eligibility requirements for the particular SNP.
•Must not have end-stage renal disease (ESRD). However, if there is a SNP that targets ESRD beneficiaries in your service area, you may be eligible to enroll in a SNP.
How do I enroll in a SNP?
Assuming you meet the basic eligibility requirements, you must apply and prove that you meet the SNP’s eligibility criteria. The SNP will require periodic proof that you continue to meet the criteria.
With a Chronic Condition SNP or C-SNP, you must get a note from your doctor confirming that you have the condition addressed by the SNP. The C-SNP may enroll you before getting confirmation from your doctor, but if it cannot verify your eligibility by the end of your first month enrolled, you will be disenrolled from the plan at the end of the next month. You will have a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to enroll in a new plan, beginning when you are first notified by your plan that you are being disenrolled, and ending after two months.
To enroll in an Institutional SNP (I-SNP) you must live for at least 90 days in a long-term care facility that is served by the SNP, such as a nursing home. You also may qualify if you meet your state’s guidelines for requiring a nursing home level of care for at least 90 days, whether you live in an institution or in a community setting (at home or in a group residence). You can still qualify for an I-SNP before you have received care for at least 90 days if it is likely that you will need long-term care for at least 90 days.
To qualify for a Dual-Eligible SNP, you must verify that you have Medicaid. You can show your Medicaid card or a letter from Medicaid, or you can fill out the plan’s enrollment form and the plan can verify your enrollment status with Medicaid. Some D-SNPs only serve beneficiaries that have full Medicaid benefits.
This means that if you are enrolled in one of the Medicare Savings Programs, you would not qualify and must find a D-SNP that serves people enrolled in a Medicare Savings Program.
Are SNPs available in Western Pennsylvania?
Yes. However, the vast majority of SNPs in Western Pennsylvania are Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs). The best way to find Medicare SNPs in your area is to:
•Look at the “Medicare & You” handbook mailed to you each fall.
•Visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan,
•Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1 (800) 633-4227). TTY users should call 1 (877) 486-2048 or
•Talk to your local APPRISE counselor.
What is the cost of a Medicare Special Needs Plan?
SNPs have different costs and coverage. If you qualify for a D-SNP or I-SNP, your out-of-pocket costs should be very minimal assuming you see an in-network provider. Most SNPs charge a monthly premium in addition to the Part B premium.
Do Medicare Special Needs Plan offer any additional benefits?
SNPs focus more on care management and care coordination services to better manage a member’s condition. Most SNP enrollees are assigned a case manager to help with the overall coordination of services.
Is there anything else I should know about Medicare Special Needs Plans?
If you qualify for a SNP, you have the same rights and protections as any other Medicare beneficiary enrolled in Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage Plan. SNPs can function as an HMO or PPO. Typically, HMOs have lower premiums because they are more restrictive in terms of what doctors you can see.
All SNPs must include Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. SNP enrollees have the right to change plans during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (January 1 – March 31) or during the Annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period (October 15 through December 7).
In addition, SNP enrollees may be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period if they move out of a nursing home, become ineligible for Medicaid, or no longer have a chronic or disabling condition.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
