Medicare’s fall open enrollment runs from now until Dec. 7.
This is a time when beneficiaries should review their current plan and evaluate all their options to ensure they are receiving the best possible value for their health and prescription drug coverage.
Due to the pandemic, many changes have been made to Medicare rules, and there are new types of coverage being offered by private Medicare Advantage plans. With social distancing restrictions still in place, this year’s open enrollment will look different than in years past.
Medicare experts believe the pandemic will have two disparate effects on how beneficiaries will approach this open enrollment season. Most beneficiaries will be reluctant to switch from their current plan given the unpredictable economy and uncertain healthcare environment. Some people may be more likely to switch plans because of the changes in Medicare rules and new types of coverage offered by Medicare Advantage plans.
Even if you are completely satisfied with your plan, you should, at a minimum:
1. Consider all costs involved with Medicare Advantage plans, not just monthly premiums. Many Medicare Advantage companies have expanded their $0 premium plan options in 2021. In a pandemic, $0 premium plans may sound very enticing. However, these plans may charge more than others for co-pays of doctor visits, co-insurance for prescriptions, annual deductibles and maximum out-of-pocket costs.
2. Think about any major health procedures you anticipate next year. For instance, if you expect to have knee replacement surgery, research which plans offer the best coverage for the surgeon of your choice, hospitalization and physical therapy.
3 .Review Medicare Advantage plans to see what telehealth options they offer. COVID-19 accelerated the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ decision to give Medicare Advantage plans more options for covering telehealth. These include primary care, dermatology, psychiatry, gynecology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, among other types of medical care. While most Medicare Advantage plans had some telehealth options in 2020, you should expect to see plans expanding those offerings for 2021.
4. Consider the new nonmedical benefits offered by Medicare Advantage plans. These may include meal delivery, transportation to medical appointments, caregiving and home safety modifications. Starting in January 2021, Medicare Advantage plans will be allowed to offer supplemental benefits that target any chronic health condition.
5. Know that premiums for Medicare Advantage plans have dropped to historic lows for 2021. According to CMS, the average monthly premium has decreased 11 percent to $21, down from $23.63 this year. That’s the lowest average monthly premium in 14 years.
6. Understand that many plan’s cost-sharing waivers will expire at the end of 2020. As a result, Medicare Advantage enrollees might face atypical costs for COVID-19 related care, hospitalization and recovery. What’s more, limits on how much beneficiaries pay out-of-pocket for both medical and drug costs have gone up significantly, making cost considerations even more important.
There are several online resources to help you choose the plan that’s right for you without having to leave home, including informational websites, virtual educational events and one-on-one virtual meetings with plan representatives.
On Medicare.gov, you can use the newly redesigned Medicare Plan Finder to compare costs and benefits from Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans in your local area. Due to the pandemic, many Medicare insurance companies are going virtual this open enrollment. Some carriers are setting up virtual one-on-one meetings by phone or video chat.
If you don’t have access to plan information online, call the plan itself. Most Medicare advocates believe the best way to enroll in a new plan is to call 1-800-MEDICARE. In either case, be sure to write down everything about your conversation, including the date, the representative you spoke to, and any outcomes or next steps. Collecting this information will help protect you should there be any problems with your enrollment in a plan down the road.
During this year, the APPRISE program is fully prepared to offer appointments for counseling sessions to be conducted over the phone, via virtual platform or, at the discretion of the Area Agency on Aging, face-to-face sessions with proper health and safety precautions in place. Older adults can call their local Area Agency on Aging or the toll-free APPRISE Helpline at 1-800-783-7067 to schedule an appointment.
With many plans to choose from, the process of evaluating Medicare plans can be a daunting task even during “normal” times. Give yourself plenty of time to research and compare plans this year. Don’t let this time of crisis impact you from doing your due diligence this open season.
At the same time, be vigilant about protecting your Medicare number and other personal information from scammers who want to seize on these times of uncertainty. You should only give your Medicare number to your doctor, pharmacist, hospital, health insurer or other trusted health care provider. Do not click links in text messages and emails about COVID-19 from unknown sources, and hang up on unsolicited phone calls offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
