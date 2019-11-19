If you have Medicare, want more benefits and lower your out-of-pocket costs, you’re urged to call the Medicare Coverage Helpline for assistance.
Former NFL quarterback Joe Namath shares his experience with the company and insists you’ll be happy you called. In fact, he guarantees it.
I doubt very much that a multi-millionaire like Joe Namath needs home delivered meals, transportation to doctor’s appointments or even home health care aides. He probably has his own limousine service to take him to his doctor’s appointments and he looks too healthy to need home health care aides.
The TV ad appears to be official so that you would think that you are calling a government agency. Joe makes it sound so easy to access all these wonderful extra benefits. But if you read the small print it says the benefits are not available in every region of the country or by every plan. The Medicare Coverage Helpline puts you in touch with a licensed insurance agent who sells Medicare Advantage Plans.
Nearly half of all new Medicare enrollees are signing up for Medicare Advantage plans, which now account for about 35 percent of the entire Medicare market. The other 65 percent of Medicare beneficiaries are in what’s called original Medicare, which consists of Part A (hospital, nursing home) and Part B (doctors, equipment, outpatient expenses). These folks usually purchase a Medicare Part D drug plan, and a quarter of them have a private Medigap supplement policy.
Medicare Advantage plans must cover everything that original Medicare covers, and they can’t discriminate against people who are ill or have preexisting conditions. Anyone, regardless of their health, can get an Advantage plan or switch to one during the current Medicare open enrollment period.
What’s the advantage of signing up for a Medicare Advantage Plan?
Lower costs. The greatest appeal of Medicare Advantage plans is their low premiums. That’s especially true when compared to a Medigap policy. More and more Medicare Advantage Plans are charging zero premiums after the beneficiary has paid their monthly Part B premium which will be $144.60 next year for most individuals. Although you still need to pay the Part B premium to buy a Medigap policy, the average cost will run you between $180 - $250.
Medicare Advantage plans all come with a “maximum out-of-pocket” expense, which sets a limit (or cap) on the maximum amount you will have to pay out-of-pocket. These caps vary from plan to plan, but range from about $3,000 to $6,850 per year. Once you’ve met the maximum amount of your plan, you’ll pay nothing for covered services for the remainder of the year. Original Medicare has no out-of-pocket maximum so your expenses can be limitless.
One system versus several. Medicare Advantage Plans are an “all in one” alternative to Original Medicare. If you join a plan you still have Medicare; however, your coverage is bundled. Plans include Medicare Part A and Part B and usually prescription drug coverage (Part D). You will have only one card instead of potentially three with Original Medicare, a Part D plan, and a Medigap policy.
Additional “non-medical” benefits. Most Medicare Advantage plans unlike original Medicare offer additional benefits like dental, hearing, and vision care. Some offer gym memberships. Next year, some Medicare Advantage Plans may offer supplemental benefits such as telehealth benefits, transportation to medical appointments, home delivered meals to name just a few.
What are the disadvantages of Medicare Advantage Plans?
Restricted Choice. The biggest downside or let’s say trade-off with Medicare Advantage Plans is that they generally cover care only from doctors and hospitals in their network and, often, only in your area, except in emergencies or urgent care situations. With original Medicare you can see any provider that accepts Medicare.
Managed care. Medicare Advantage plans are not for everyone. With original Medicare, you are covered for all medically necessary care without a referral or prior authorization. With a Medicare Advantage plan, you often must have a referral from a primary care physician or prior authorization from your Medicare Advantage plan in order to be covered.
With original Medicare, your doctors and hospitals have every incentive to provide you with all the care they think you need because original Medicare will pay for it. Medicare Advantage plans receive a fixed amount from Medicare to cover your care. They may create incentives for their network doctors and hospitals to withhold needed care. The less money a Medicare Advantage plan pays out for your care, the more money the Medicare Advantage plans has for its shareholders.
With original Medicare you need extra insurance to fill coverage gaps. Some people get this additional insurance from former employers, some buy an individual Medigap policy and some qualify for Medicaid, which fills gaps, because their income is low. With this additional insurance, you will have few if any out-of-pocket costs when you get medical or hospital care. With a Medicare Advantage plan, you cannot buy extra insurance to fill coverage gaps, and you can be liable for up to $6,850 in out-of-pocket costs for your in-network care alone because of copays, coinsurance and deductibles. There is generally no limit to your out-of-pocket costs if you use doctors who are out-of-network.
Important: Medicare Open Enrollment ends on Dec. 7.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
