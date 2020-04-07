Challenges: Options in Aging is looking to help seniors through its free APPRISE Medicare Counseling Program.
Although the office is closed because because of COVID-19, Challenges is working to assist local seniors with their Medicare concerns. They may call (724) 658-3729 and leave a message that includes name, phone number and a brief description of the Medicare concern.
Callers will be called back as soon as possible.
