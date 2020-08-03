The pandemic has left many of us in a perpetual state of waiting. Waiting for testing and the results. Waiting for state restrictions to ease. Waiting for our economy to turnaround. Waiting for schools and colleges to reopen. And waiting for a coronavirus vaccine.
Democrats and Republicans like to talk tough on reducing the cost of prescription drugs. But despite the political rhetoric, both sides can’t agree on any significant reforms. So, we continue to wait for something to happen as drug prices climb even amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing widespread unemployment
The high cost of insulin has become something of a poster child for the national debate over drug prices and for an industry gone unregulated. Insulin, a nearly century old drug is critical to maintain normal blood sugar and forestall serious complications of the disease, from heart problems to blindness and amputations. But affordability and access to this life-saving medication is a huge concern.
In May 2020, the Trump Administration announced the number of Medicare Part D plans that will be participating in 2021 in a Medicare Innovation Center model to address out-of-pocket costs for insulin products for Part D enrollees. Under the voluntary model, participating Part D plans can offer coverage of insulin for a flat monthly copayment of no more than $35, in contrast to varying cost-sharing amounts during the different phases of the Part D benefit under the current design. Under the new model, beneficiaries should save an average of $446 in annual out-of-pocket costs for insulin, or over 66 percent, relative to their average cost-sharing for insulin today.
This Model, officially named the Part D Senior Savings Plan will cover a broad set of formulary insulins, including rapid-acting, short-acting, intermediate-acting, and long-acting insulins marketed by the top three major insulin manufacturers: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi. Eighty-eight commercial insurers offering more than 1,750 Part D enhanced plans will participate.
Although 2021 Part D premiums won’t be released until mid-September, Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has gone on record saying that there will be slight premium increases for enhanced plans; as little as “$1 to $2 higher.” Beneficiaries will be able to shop and compare plans during the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period which runs from October 15 through Dec. 7, this year. Changes made during open enrollment will be effective on January 1, 2020.
Given the number of plans participating, most beneficiaries will be able to find a plan offering the Part D Senior Savings Model in their service area. As you shop for plans this fall, consider the following:
•The Part D Senior Savings Model only applies if you are enrolled in an enhanced Part D plan. Enhanced plans charge higher monthly premiums than basic (standard) plans because they offer a wider range of benefits. For instance, some enhanced plans have no deductible. Others may provide extra coverage for beneficiaries who are in the coverage gap. Enhanced plans may also offer a broader formulary. If you are enrolled in a basic (standard) design Part D plan, you are not eligible to participate.
•Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans cannot participate in the program.
•Part D plans aren’t required to include every type of insulin in their formularies; they could choose to cover an insulin pen from one manufacturer but not from another.
•Some enhanced plans may set their insulin copayment below $35, but if they do, they must apply the same lower copayment during all three phases of coverage.
CMS will update the Medicare Plan Finder tool with a filter which should make it much easier to search for Part D plans who are participating in the new model.
Barring a few exceptions, insulin pumps are considered durable medical equipment (DME) and are not covered under Medicare Part D. As such, the Shared Savings Model does not cap out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part B services. Insulin pumps will still be subject to 20 percent coinsurance after the beneficiary meets their deductible.
Medicare beneficiaries who want to participate in the Part D Senior Savings Model should be proactive and take the following steps:
If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage or a standalone Part D plan, it is important to review your plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). Typically, the notice arrives in the mail by September 30th. This notice gives a summary of any changes in the plan’s cost and coverage that will take effect January 1 of the next year. If you do not receive your plan’s ANOC by the end of September, please contact your plan.
Medicare Open Enrollment officially begins on October 15 and runs through December 7, 2020. Everyone should use the time to review their plan. Remember, not all plans have elected to participate in the Part D Senior Savings Model.
•Overview of the Part D Senior Savings Model. Visit: https://innovation.cms.gov/initiatives/part-d-savings-model
•CMS Publication: Medicare Coverage of Diabetes Supplies, Services and Prevention Programs. Visit: https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/11022-Medicare-Diabetes-Coverage.pdf
