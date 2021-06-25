Hollywood may be a long way from Meadville, but that doesn’t mean the city is bereft of movie-making talent.
Local filmmaker Wes Eastin recently received a second-place award at the International Horror Hotel film festival in Cleveland, Ohio, for his script “Fractured.”
As the name implies, International Horror Hotel mainly specializes in the more macabre style of movies, though horror is not the only kind of movie featured. Categories include fantasy, horror-comedy, sci-fi and more. “Fractured” was entered in the suspense-thriller category.
For Eastin, the award came as a major surprise. He had submitted “Fractured” to several film festivals, with the International Horror Hotel being just one of them. It wasn’t until several months later that he received a notification that he had placed.
“It was nuts,” Eastin said. “I really wasn’t expecting anyone to pick up the script. When you submit to contests, the best you can hope for a lot of the time is that the reader didn’t hate it.”
This is not the first time “Fractured” has received recognition. Last year, it was a semi-finalist at both the Filmmatic Horror Screenplay Awards and the ScreenCraft screenplay contest, though its second-place finish this year is the highest-placing honor it has achieved so far.
Eastin described the movie as a mix of the films “The Babadook” and “Insidious.” It is a psychological thriller following a pair of characters cleaning out their parents’ home after they died tragically, only for mysterious things to begin happening, hinting at something more sinister going on.
Winning the award has been a major sense of pride and accomplishment for Eastin.
“It makes me feel like my instincts are valid,” he said. “That my feelings that I can do this aren’t wrong. That these past few years, I’ve put my talents and energies into the right field.”
Eastin said he got into filmmaking young.
“Back in high school, I really enjoyed writing. I really enjoyed storytelling. I was also raised watching [Alfred] Hitchcock films and classic cinema.”
He cites the 2007 comedy “Hot Fuzz” by Edgar Wright As his current favorite film.
Eastin grew up in Atlanta, getting his start there working on sports shows. He lived in Los Angeles for a time, where he said he worked on digital projects, before eventually finding his way to Meadville.
Currently working as the marketing and communications coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, Eastin has worked on movies, TV shows, web series and commercials in the past. He has served as a writer, director, editor, and several other positions necessary to the filmmaking process.
For example, he was an electrician on the film “The Blind Side.” In terms of filmmaking, electricians handle aspects relating to the lighting of films, as well as setting up cables for the various pieces of film equipment on set.
With the receiving of the film, Eastin is hoping to attract attention to “Fractured” and one day see it made into a full-length feature film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.