Meadville assembling COVID time capsule

BY SEAN P. RAY
MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
While the COVID-19 pandemic may be a predominant topic on the minds of many people these days, that will likely no longer be true 50 years in the future.
As years go by, memories of the outbreak may begin to fade as people are born who never lived during the pandemic.
Encapsulating this momentous moment in history is the goal of a time capsule project headed by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center.
The capsule, which will be buried in Diamond Park this October, will collect documents and artifacts donated by various groups in and around Meadville. The time capsule committee has reached out to numerous groups for donations of items, including Meadville Medical Center, The Meadville Tribune, Crawford County Courthouse, Meadville City Hall, Allegheny College and more.
Armendia Dixon, who is one of the organizers on the project, said the idea for the time capsule came about due to discussions students and families involved in the mentoring program over the past year. Students involved in the program frequently had assignments involving writing or discussing about the pandemic and how it affected them, something which Dixon said families responded with interest to.
“That was really the segue into the time capsule,” she said. “Why not share with people in the future how we all dealt with COVID-19?”
The decision was made to have the time capsule buried for only 50 years in order to allow the students taking part in the program to be able to attend the unearthing in 2071.
The time capsule set to be used in the project is built to last. It was purchased from Time Capsules Inc., a company based in Prospect, Butler County.
Chris Seeley, one of the co-chairs on the time capsule committee, said the capsule has small mesh bags of a substance called hexamethylenetetramine.
“It’s a chemical compound, and once the item is sealed, there’s a valve on top it,” Seeley said. “Time Capsules Inc. is on scene for the sealing of the time capsule and what they do is suck all of the air out of it ... and replace it with argon.”
The argon reacts with the hexamethylenetetramine which slows the decaying process for items inside, Seeley said. While half a century will pass between the capsule’s burial and its unearthing, the items inside will not appear aged much at all from when they were placed inside.
The time capsule is 3-feet-by-3-feet-by-3-feet in size, for a space capacity of 27 cubic feet, providing plenty of room for donated artifacts.
Seeley said the project is aimed at taking “a snapshot” of what the Meadville area was like last year and this year.
It is possible the time capsule may find itself close to a contemporary. The exact location of Diamond Park where the capsule will be buried has not been determined, but Seeley said the committee has considered burying it somewhere close to the Meadville bicentennial capsule already in the park, which was buried during the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the city’s founding.
While this time capsule has a more morbid topic than the bicentennial one, Nancy Smith, the other co-chair on the committee for the project, said the historical significance of present day is something that should be remembered.
“I think it’s good to commemorate a variety of things,” Smith said. “It’s not just foundings or happiest of times. I think it’s good to commemorate things that were difficult, that we all had to live through.”
Smith said it would be interesting for people in the future to look back at the pandemic, seeing how people reacted, what was done right and wrong and other such topics.
Ahead of its burial, the time capsule will be on display at various sites around Meadville before its final burial on Oct. 13.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.