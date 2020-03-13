Meadville area maple syrup producers take spotlight

BY MIKE CROWLEY
It’s not a religious site, but the sugar house at Casbohm Maple and Honey near Albion has been known to inspire a devoted following. It’s only fitting, therefore, that the house features appropriate fenestration: windows lined with years of sample jars, each filled with a different shade of syrup drawn from nearby maple trees.
“It looks like maple stained glass kind of, with all the little bottles in the window,” Chris Casbohm said this week from inside the sugar house, where he was contemplating last-minute preparations for the annual Taste and Tour Weekend organized by the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Association.
Nearby the sugary stained glass window, instead of the altar usually found behind such openings, stood the nearly century-old wood-fired evaporator that boils down 800 gallons of sap into about 16 to 20 gallons of maple syrup. Despite its antique origins, Casbohm said the evaporator has kept up with the times.
“I’ve customized it, like a car,” he said. “It still has the antique bones and body with a race car engine in it.”
Capable of boiling off about 2 gallons of water per minute, the heart of the syrup making operation can reduce about 120 to 140 gallons of sap to syrup each hour, according to Casbohm.
Visitors to the free weekend event, now in its 17th year, will see a variety of such evaporators as well as the networks of taps and tubes that gather sap prior to the evaporation process. The tour, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, includes 19 syrup producers spread across Crawford, Erie, Venango and Warren counties.
Participants in the tour will be able to see the varieties of syrup that make up the maple rainbow, from golden delicate at the lightest end of the spectrum through amber rich and dark robust all the way to the very dark and extra strong flavor.
The average pancake eater may think making those varieties is simply a matter of tapping a tree and letting some syrup drip out, but there’s much more to it than that, according to Laura Dengler of Saegertown, who owns How Sweet It Is with her husband.
“It’s a lot of work,” Dengler said of the maple tour. “In the long run, it’s all worth it because you’re educating so many people on how exactly pure maple syrup is made.”
Visitors to How Sweet It Is will have a chance to meet the Pennsylvania Maple Ambassador, Dengler said, and will also be able to learn about how the maple-making process has changed.
For one thing, Dengler said, the maple season has shifted in the 43 years since she started tapping.
“It seems like with global warming our season is coming earlier and earlier,” Dengler said. Where maple makers used to do most of their work in March, now the season is beginning in mid- to late-January, with much of the sap harvested in February.
“When you hear the peepers for the first time, you know it’s getting close” to the end of the season, Dengler said. “I love to hear them, don’t get me wrong, but when I do I know it’s all done but the crying.”
Sap harvesting season comes when the temperatures fall below freezing at night and rise above freezing during the day — as tour participants will likely learn between tastes of real maple syrup, not the high fructose corn-variety that Mrs. Butterworth pushes on the masses.
No corn- or cane-based sweeteners can be found at Riverside Brewing Co. in Cambridge Springs, according to Deanna Howles, who owns the brewery as well as Howles Maple Farm along with her husband.
“We only use maple syrup and maple sugar,” Howles said. “If somebody really wants the other kind, we have sugar in the raw.”
The buffet breakfast that has been offered at the sugar house in past years has been moved to the brewery for the first time this year, according to Howles. Visitors to Howles Maple Farm will still be able to find something to eat, however. The maple trailer will be there, serving up maple hot dogs, maple pulled pork sandwiches as well as samples of various other maple-flavored products. For those who don’t want to try one of the brewery’s ales or lagers — the trailer includes several taps of the beer variety — they can try some maple lemonade.
It may sound a bit unexpected, Howles said, but the reaction is usually the same when people try it.
“It’s amazing — so good,” she said. “So many people say, ‘Holy crap, that’s good!”
