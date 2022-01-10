A hiking challenge earned Sarah McAfee of Butler a photography award.
McAfee’s photo, taken at McConnells Mill State Park, was winner of the people’s choice award for best in show in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s photo contest marking the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment to Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
This year, the PPFF’s annual contest focused on key aspects of this legislation, which states that Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.
Contestants submitted photos, taken within one of Pennsylvania’s 141 state parks and forests, in categories that included clean air, pure water, natural value, scenic value, historic value, esthetic value and young photographers. McAfee’s photo was submitted in the natural value category.
The People’s Choice winners were selected by public vote on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Facebook page.
McAfee explained that throughout 2021 she participated in the 52 Hike Challenge, which sets a weekly hiking goal for a full year.
“Hiking and being in nature once a week has been a great way to decompress and escape from the stresses of everyday life. I have seen and experienced so many different things I never thought I would simply by spending time in PA’s parks and forests every week,” she said. “McConnells Mill is one of my favorites to hike. It is an absolutely gorgeous place and there is always something new to see there.”
The PPFF’s 2022 photo contest is now open. Professional and amateur photographers alike can enter their photos captured throughout the seasons in Pennsylvania’s parks and forests. For details, visit paparksandforests.org.
