Mayor visits Christian Academy

New Castle Christian Academy students welcomed New Castle Mayor Chris Frye as a chapel speaker.
Chapel opened with the song “God of This City” (Chris Tomlin) performed by the praise team. Students entered while singing, with a PowerPoint backdrop highlighting points of interest in New Castle.
Frye shared of his move to New Castle when he was 10 years old, a time when he told his mom that he would one day become the mayor of New Castle.
The question was posed to the students, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Responses resounded from doctor, teacher, missionary, to football player, mailman and many more. The mayor shared several Bible verses, including Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
This verse led into an explanation of destiny, which the mayor described as what is going to happen in your future. He simplified it as “God knows what path you will take in your life.” He encouraged students to walk into their destiny by listening to God, obeying God and loving what he loves.
