The National Education Association Read Across America initiative has grown into a year-long program that culminates every year on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
This year, the New Castle Community YMCA is celebrating from Monday through March 5 with a different Seussical theme each day. On Wacky Wednesday, New Castle Mayor Chris Frye will will be on hand for a 10 a.m. for story time.
More than 45 million readers, both young and old, are gearing up for NEA’s Read Across America Week. The Lawrence County YMCA looks to deliver the message that kids who read, and who are read to, do better in school and help build great communities.
“The Y encourages all the children in our center to read. It is our continued hope that it will create more empowered and confident kids today and contributing and engaged adults tomorrow.” said Felis Lynd, Child Development Center director. “We are delighted that the mayor will be joining us Wednesday for story time and can’t wait to see his ‘Wacky Wednesday’ outfit.”
For more information about the Lawrence County YMCA’s Child Development Program, contact Lynd at (724) 658-4766, extension 23; email flynd@lawcoymca.org; or visit www.lawcoymca.org.
