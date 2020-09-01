Mayor to host roundtable discussion

New Castle Mayor Chris Frye will host a roundtable discussion focusing on community and economic development.
Participants will include United States Department of Agriculture Regional Administrator Curt Coccodrilli, Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Joe Defelice and the Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Cosmos Servidio. Also invited to join the discussion are representatives from local and state organizations with a vested interest in the community and economic development of the city, including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and state Sen. Elder Vogel.
Frye said he intends to use this opportunity to explore grants and federal programs to revitalize neighborhoods and business districts. Such programs, Frye said, would includeblight remediation, brownfield development and housing development.
“My platform, during my campaign, was built on aligning ourselves with regional Community and Economic Development efforts as a means of tapping into partnerships that afford us access to the resources necessary to expedite this development,” Frye said. “I have always believed in our community’s viability and have focused my efforts on strategic relationships that can empower us to realize our potential.”
Frye has been working with organizations such as the Citywide Community Development Corporation to get local investors to buy into programs, such as the Neighborhood Assistance Program, and provide funding to advance these efforts.
