The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will present a basic training class this fall.
An informational meeting is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday by the gardens at Cascade Park, to discuss the training class and address applicants' questions.
The Basic Training class will include the topics of botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives.
Applications for the class are available online at https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3PmMb79OEVMiA4K.
Anyone with a passion for gardening and the desire to educate others is welcome.
People also may contact the Penn State Extension office at (724) 654-8370 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.