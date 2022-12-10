The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will present “Deck the Halls” at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St.
Learn a bit about evergreens and make your own live centerpiece to take home.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Bring cuttings from your shrubs to share. All other supplies are provided.
To reserve a spot, call the Penn State extension office at (724) 654-8370, ext. 3, or email jhw5391@psu.edu.
