The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are selling 2023 calendars.
Calendars are $10 and available for purchase at the Penn State Extension Office located at the Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St or by calling (724) 654-8370. Calendars can also be mailed for a $5 fee.
The calendar promotes the Master Gardener program, along with providing gardening tips throughout the year. The program was established to assist Penn State Extension in reaching consumer horticulture audience.
