The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will be hosting a basic training class this fall.
An informational meeting to discuss the class and address any questions candidates may have is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10. September 10.
The class will include the following topics: botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives.
For more information, contact the Penn State Extension Office at (724) 654-8370.
